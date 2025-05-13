Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Price Target at $112.36

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

