Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. This trade represents a 28.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,575,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,505 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,111,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after buying an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

