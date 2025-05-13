Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 3.0%

Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $422.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently -38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

