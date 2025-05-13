Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Tanger has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

