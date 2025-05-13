Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

