Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 778,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 650,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 218,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,764,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

