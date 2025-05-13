Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.66 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.33% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.57. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

