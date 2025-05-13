Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 19,537 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

