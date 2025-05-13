Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,030 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.06% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.