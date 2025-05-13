Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.95.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Illumina by 720.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

