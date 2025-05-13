Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.28. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 51,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDUC

Educational Development Trading Up 3.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.