Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) SVP Sells 42,036 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 167,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 167,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AROC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

