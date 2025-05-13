Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominic Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,990,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,167,000 after buying an additional 107,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,468,000 after buying an additional 4,696,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,733,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,843,000 after acquiring an additional 314,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,831,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,652,000 after acquiring an additional 183,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

