Diego Martin Pestana Buys 4,150,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$207,500.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 3,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$165.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 43,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,365.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 4,300,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

GRG opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on shares of Golden Arrow Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

