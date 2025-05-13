Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director J Robert Kerrey Sells 5,001 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Robert Kerrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75.

THC stock opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

