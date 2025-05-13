Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 70,166 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.44 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $293.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.94.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $86,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.