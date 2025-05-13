Charles E. Sieving Sells 23,684 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

