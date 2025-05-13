Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.