Insider Buying: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Buys $12,109.90 in Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 101,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,109.90.
1313366 Ontario Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 24th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. bought 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 16th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $3,250.00.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.63.
About ThreeD Capital
ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.
