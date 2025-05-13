GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Keith A. Meister Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GeneDx Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ WGS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
