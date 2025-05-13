GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Keith A. Meister Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GeneDx Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ WGS opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $117.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after buying an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

