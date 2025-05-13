Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Teresa Parker Sells 6,467 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

