What is Wedbush’s Estimate for WVE FY2028 Earnings?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2029 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,498 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This trade represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

