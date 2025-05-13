Brokers Set Expectations for FLWS FY2027 Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,441,469 shares in the company, valued at $55,203,389.33. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,255,598 shares of company stock worth $8,397,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

