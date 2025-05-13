Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for BMY Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,525,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

