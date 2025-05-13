FY2027 EPS Estimate for Centric Health Increased by Analyst

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.
