Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.23 and traded as high as C$65.65. Cogeco shares last traded at C$64.34, with a volume of 14,809 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.51.

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

