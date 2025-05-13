Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.23 and traded as high as C$65.65. Cogeco shares last traded at C$64.34, with a volume of 14,809 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on CGO shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogeco
Cogeco Stock Performance
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.