Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.81. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.