Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $18.32. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Community Investors Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

