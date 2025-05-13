Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and traded as high as $19.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 17,117 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

