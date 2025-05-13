The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$144.08 and traded as high as C$158.69. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$158.30, with a volume of 195,696 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$156.46. The stock has a market cap of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 34,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.76, for a total transaction of C$4,941,382.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

