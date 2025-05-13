CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.04. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 615,875 shares changing hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 15.25%.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
