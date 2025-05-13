CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $5.04. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 615,875 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 15.25%.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 604,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,878 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 226,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

