Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,949,771 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

