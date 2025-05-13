Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.18. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 18,111 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TAIT
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.