Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.18. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 18,111 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

