Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,259,347 shares of company stock valued at $778,580,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 436.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

