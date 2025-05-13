North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$22.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$31.67. The company has a market cap of C$606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,236.00. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

