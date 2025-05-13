Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,786,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,748,000 after acquiring an additional 508,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc has a 12 month low of $96.19 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

