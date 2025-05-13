Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 17,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $294,487.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,082,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,811,582.95. The trade was a 1.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 458,530 shares of company stock worth $6,636,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,704,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 65.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SBGI opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.79 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.