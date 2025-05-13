Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 166.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

