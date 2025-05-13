Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,707 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

