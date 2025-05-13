Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $13,070,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Assurant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.96.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

