Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

