BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 666,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 147,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

