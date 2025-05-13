Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,917.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,821.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,783.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

