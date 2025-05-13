Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 190,205 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $7,411,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

