Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,913,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

