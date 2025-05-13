Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Bunge Global by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of BG opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Bunge Global Increases Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bunge Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BG. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

