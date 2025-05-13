CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Down 3.3%

CVS Health stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.