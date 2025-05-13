Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYFT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Lyft stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lyft by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after buying an additional 5,945,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Lyft by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 4,901,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $49,599,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $31,143,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

