Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.81.

Humana Stock Up 1.2%

Humana stock opened at $252.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.41. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $171,220,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 22.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

