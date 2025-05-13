SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 275.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.